February 22, 2021

  • 61°

Frankie Lee Morganfield

By Staff Reports

Published 4:14 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

ROLLING FORK — Family funeral services for Frankie Morganfield, 88, will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Lula M.B. Church in Rolling Fork. Pastor Robbie Morganfield will be officiating.

Immediately following the service, there will be a public graveside service at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

A viewing will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mrs.Morganfield died on Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.

