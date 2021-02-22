February 22, 2021

  • 63°

Richard Hugh Wilson

By Staff Reports

Published 3:01 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Richard Hugh Wilson, age 77, of Delhi, La., passed away in his sleep Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in St. Joseph, La.

No services are planned for Richard at this time. A small family graveside service will be held at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles