A celebration of life for Annie Mae Gibson is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

Annie will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Annie loved the Lord and was a faithful and dutiful member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Vicksburg. She was gainfully employed by Warren Central High School until her retirement.

She leaves to cherish her golden memories two daughters, Annie (Paul) Banks and Mary Drayton both of Vicksburg; daughter-in-law, Lavancie Gibson; son-in-law, Sam Drayton Sr.; stepson, William Appleton; 16 grandchildren; 43 great-great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.

Annie Mae Gibson passed peacefully at her daughter’s home at the age of 92 surrounded by her loving family.