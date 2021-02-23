Crime reports: Multiple vehicles reported stolen Monday

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to multiple calls Monday from victims reporting stolen vehicles.

The first reported theft came early Monday when officers were dispatched to Cannon Motors on North Frontage Road at 6:13 a.m.

Dealership officials reported that someone broke the glass out of a door on the east side of the building and stole a 2021 Toyota Rav4.

The second report for a stolen vehicle came Monday evening when officers responded to the 2200 block of Grove Street.

There, the victim reported someone stole their 2004 Lexus ES330.