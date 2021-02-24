February 24, 2021

  • 52°

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

By Staff Reports

Published 7:33 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

SHARKEY COUNTY — Authorities are continuing to investigate an accident that claimed the life of the driver late Tuesday.

Around 9:07 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to U.S. 61 just south of Mississippi 1 to a one-vehicle accident in Sharkey County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Buick LaCross was traveling north on U.S. 61 when the driver left the roadway and overturned several times. The driver — a woman — was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

The identity of the driver is being withheld as authorities notify the family.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles