February 24, 2021

  • 75°

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

By John Surratt

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A Warren County man has been transported to Merit Health River Region with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, deputies responded to an address on Woodland Hills Road at around 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Pace said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide any additional details.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    • Pay off debt (40%, 113 Votes)
    • Not getting a refund (30%, 85 Votes)
    • Other (13%, 35 Votes)
    • Home improvements (11%, 31 Votes)
    • Major purchase (4%, 10 Votes)
    • Vacation (2%, 6 Votes)

    Total Voters: 280

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles