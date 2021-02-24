Man wounded in morning shooting incident
A Warren County man has been transported to Merit Health River Region with a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, deputies responded to an address on Woodland Hills Road at around 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Pace said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide any additional details.
