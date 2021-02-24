Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage
TALLULAH, La. – City officials in Tallulah — a city that has long dealt with municipal water service problems — announced the city is experiencing a complete water outage.
“Customers should not expect water before noon on Thursday … at the earliest,” the city posted on its Facebook page just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. “If you have a leak, please turn your water off or contact 318-574-3162 for assistance.”
Mayor Charles Finlayson is scheduled to give a virtual press conference on the city’s water issues Thursday at noon on the city’s Facebook page.
Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the city released an urgent request to residents to conserve “all water usage,” saying the city was facing a “severe water shortage.”
“The Water Plant is experiencing difficulties producing enough water to fill the elevated tank,” the city’s announcement said. “You can help by conserving water usage.”
