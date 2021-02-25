February 25, 2021

Rebel

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:55 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Word was spreading on Facebook about a dog seen roaming around during last week’s ice storm.

At first, it was assumed she belonged to someone.

“I thought maybe the owners knew she was out,” Amber Jones said.

That was not the case.

Ashley Jilbert wound up finding the English Bulldog Boxer mix stuck in a ravine near Beechwood Road near Highway 61 North. Jilbert was unable to keep the dog at her home, so she reached out to others to see if they could take the stray dog in.

“I asked my husband if we could take her,” Jones said. “I didn’t want to see her go to a shelter.”

Jones said her husband said yes and, through Facebook posts, was able to raise $500, which allowed her to take the dog to the veterinarian.

“Her feet were all cut up and she had mild frostbite,” Jones said, but other than that, Rebel, as Jones called her, was in good shape.

“I named her Rebel because she had rebelled against all odds,” Jones said.

The Joneses were not destined to be Rebel’s forever home, however. Jones said Rebel was a “really sweet dog,” but did not get along very well with the family’s “weenie” dog and so they were unable to keep her.

“I wanted so bad to keep her,” Jones said. “I had fallen in love with her.”

Luckily, the story ended well for Rebel.

Billy and Lauren Young, friends of Jones, decided they wanted Rebel. On Tuesday, they picked her up and took her new home.

Jones also said the remaining donated money would go to having Rebel spayed.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor's degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

