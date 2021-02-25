Mildred White Willis

Mrs. Mildred W. Willis passed away on Feb. 16, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Word and Worship Church (6286 Hanging Moss Road, Jackson).

Burial will follow at Natchez Trace Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.