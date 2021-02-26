Police searching for Court St. shooter

At 5:33 p.m., officers of the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Court Street. The victim, a 16-year-old male, had been shot multiple times in the back and legs. Witnesses stated the suspect fled in a red 2018 Toyota Corolla.

The victim has been transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Vicksburg Police investigators are on scene. This is an active investigation. The Post will provide updates as they become available.