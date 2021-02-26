Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

For those who enjoy looking for something hand-crafted and unique, and for those who have something hand-crafted and unique to sell, the Grace Christian Counseling Center and the Old Courthouse Museum have scheduled events this spring.

The bi-annual GCCC Vendor and Craft Fair will be held March 27 on the 900 block of Crawford St.

“We will have everything from handmade crafts to hotdogs,” GCCC business manager Anna Sanders said.

Local vendors and vendors from across the state will be participating, Sanders said, and items at the craft fair will include Tupperware and Pampered Chef items, handmade candles, jewelry, woodwork and pottery made by students from Jacob’s ladder.

Noel Tello will serve as the DJ for the event as well as he and his son Nick, will perform live.

Also, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. two Zumba instructors from Wyatt’s Gym will offer a 45-minute Zumba routine.

Vendor fees are $40 and Sanders said space will be available up until the day before the event. Those interested can call the GCCC office, 601-636-5703 or email gracechristiancounselingcenter.com.

The fair is a fundraiser for GCCC, which is a non-profit organization and one of the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s partner agencies.

“All of the proceeds from the craft fair will go back to Grace and that money will help provide services for people who don’t have insurance,” Sanders said.

The Old Court House Museum’s spring flea market is set for April 24.

Like the GCCC craft fair, the market is a bi-annual event, which has been held for about 40 years, Old Court House Museum historian Jordan Rushing said.

As with previous flea markets, hundreds of vendors will set up around the historic courthouse, located at 1008 Cherry St.

“The flea market is open for anyone,” Rushing said. “There are a lot of people who do arts and crafts and that type thing and I worry that people are afraid and don’t feel like their work is up to par and can’t come to a show like this, but it is so open to everyone. I think anything that you bring, someone is going to be interested in it.”

Rushing recalled a fellow who wanted to make toilet paper roll holders out of PVC pipe.

“He worked all year on it and wasn’t sure it would do anything for him, but he thought it would be fun to get out and talk to people and he had a great day,” Rushing said. “He made some sales and it was a lot of fun for him.”

In addition to the crafts, food vendors will also be on hand and Ralph Miller will be performing on the steps of the Old Court House, which will be open for tours.

For those interested in vendor spaces, the cost is $60 and $70 for food vendors. Applications can be found at oldcourthouse.org/flea-market/.

Currently, the website states the flea market has been canceled, Rushing said, but it has not.

“We have been having some trouble updating our site,” he said.

Funds for the flea market, Rushing said, “Will go right back into the organization here. We use them to make repairs on the building and upkeep.”

For more information, call 601-636-0741 or email societyhistorica@bellsouth.net.

“I think this is a great way for people to get outdoors and see the historic part of Vicksburg,” Rushing said.

