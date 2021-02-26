Graveside services for James Jordan were Friday, Feb. 26 in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Ross officiating.

James Jordan passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18. He was 61.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Doretha Hardy Jordan Sr.; and his sister, Mary Huntley.

He is survived by his brothers, Arthur Jordan Jr., Robert Jordan, Henry Jordan and Andrew Jordan all of Vicksburg; and sisters, Walterine Dubois, Rosie Jordan, Doretha Ross and Annie Ross also all of Vicksburg.