Funeral services for Leonard Charles Harris Jr. will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Mincer Minor officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Leonard Charles Harris Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in his home following a brief illness. He was 63. He had worked as a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.

Leonard Charles Harris Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Helen Harris Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Harris of Edwards; sons, Joseph Griffin, Leonard Harris III both of Vicksburg, Stephen Harris of Houston and Jericho Harris of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Stephanie Wilson of Vicksburg; brothers, Roosevelt Harris, Tallulah, La. and Jonathan Bunch of Olive Branch; sisters, Lorraine Sims of Jackson, Mattie Green of Hutchinson, Kan., Jackie Harris and Linda Lewis both of Vicksburg, and Arlene Boyd of Denver, Colo.; and nine grandchildren.