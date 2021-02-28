The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Run Thru History

Registration is open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K, if registered by Monday, or $35 after that date. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information visit runthruhistory.org, call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071.

WC Junior High tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.

VHS basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s boys’ varsity basketball team will be held March 10 and 11, at 4 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High gym.

Players must attend both days and have a completed tryout packet, current physical, face masks, towel and their own water. For more information, email coach Kelvin Carter at kcarter@vwsd.org.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are available to all graduating seniors at Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy, and are awarded based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement.

For application forms, please see the guidance counselor at your school, or by emailing Travis Wayne Vance at Travis.W.Vance@erdc.dren.mil. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them.

Applications can be mailed to Dr. Robert Abraham, 3038 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg MS 39180.