Letter to the Editor: Hospital staff appreciates community’s help during winter storm

Dear editor,

During the recent winter storm, Merit Health River Region was overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity and sacrifices made by local elected officials, businesses, city and county government staff and our community members. Copious preparations were made prior to the weather event and Merit Health River Region is fortunate to have the tremendous support of a state-wide hospital network and an affiliation with a national healthcare operator. However, a storm of such magnitude necessitated the need for Vicksburg to collectively rise and address the challenge as a local community as well.

We are especially grateful for the generosity of Southern Sisters, Gumbo Pot, Fit Chef, Goldies Express and Billy’s Italian Restaurant for helping to ensure our staff was well fed during the arduous time. Furthermore, through the collective efforts of the Vicksburg Fire and Police Departments, Culkin Fire Department, Mayor George Flaggs Jr., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and County Fire, and the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, our essential staff and patients had additional and critical safe transportation.

Last, but certainly not lease, we extend our deep appreciation to those on our medical and employee staff who worked tirelessly, even sleeping at the hospital for days on end, sacrificing so much, to care for our patients. This dedication to their calling is inspiring.

The support we receive from businesses, organizations and citizens of Vicksburg and Warren County is a constant reminder of the generosity of this community. We are always encouraged by your support and proud to work alongside you. And to those that remain affected and whose full recovery lies ahead, please know our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you. With the fullest of pride in Merit Health River Region and our community — thank you all.

Ben Richaud

CEO, Merit Health River Region