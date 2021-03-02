Fourth suspect tied to Claiborne County murders arrested

PATTISON — Four men are being held in the Claiborne County Jail without bond and authorities have issued a warrant for a fourth in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting death of two Claiborne County residents during a fight between rival rap groups at a Pattison bar.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Investigator Maj. Troy Kimble said Roshad Thompson, 19; Warren Young, 18; James Williams, 24; and Jermaine Boyd, 24, all of Claiborne County, are charged with five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of murder in the fight that resulted in the deaths of Gerreinsha Gibson, 21, and Justin Marshall, 23.

Five other people were injured in the fight — three of them by gunshots.

According to reports, the fight was the result of an ongoing dispute between the rival rap groups. The groups, Kimble said, had been “rap beefing,” or insulting each other through their music on social media.

Members of both groups were attending a birthday party at the Wilson Lounge in Pattison but were not performing. At some point during the evening, an argument between the rival groups broke out and escalated into a fight where guns were drawn and fired.

Gibson, Kimble said, was an innocent bystander and Marshall was a member of one of the groups. He said weapons were recovered at the scene. He said authorities were told some people from Vicksburg were at the party, and authorities are investigating whether they may have been involved.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” he said. Officials have also said that “more arrests are possible.”

