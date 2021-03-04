Patricia A. Turner
Mrs. Patricia A. Turner passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was 56.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Trollars Moore officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery (Halls Ferry Road). Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
