Vicksburg native inducted into Holmes CC 2021 Hall of Fame

Each year, Holmes Community College faculty and staff members select those individuals to be named to the school’s prestigious Hall of Fame. This year, the Hall of Fame inductees from the Ridgeland Campus included Vicksburg native Laney Smith.

Smith, a 2019 graduate of Warren Central, is a President’s List Scholar, member of Phi Theta Kappa and captain of the Lady Bulldog’s soccer team.

As a freshman, Smith was named the most improved player for soccer and began attending Bovina Baptist Church. Outside of the classroom, Smith is employed at College Corner and volunteers teaching soccer skills to young children.

Other inductees were Emily Anne Carr of Madison, Addie Fetcko of Madison, Darrell Cameron Grantham of Pearl, Mary Grace Kelley of Madison, Colby A. Mozee of Brandon, Briana Reaser of Byram, Deja A. Sloan of Madison, Carly E. Williams of Flowood and Ravynne Wilson of Meridian.