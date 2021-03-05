Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

James Quincy Davis, 15, of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday, charged in the Feb. 26 shooting of another teenager on Court Street.

He faces one count of receiving stolen property, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Davis’ bond at $210,000 and he was bound his case over to the grand jury.