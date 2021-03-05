March 5, 2021

Bradley Vinson

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

By Staff Reports

Published 6:52 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

A Vicksburg man faces a felony drug charge following his arrest during a traffic stop late Thursday.

A traffic stop for no license tag on Baldwin Ferry Road after 9 p.m. Thursday led to the arrest of Bradley Vinson, 32, of Vicksburg.

During the stop, Vinson was found to have misdemeanor warrants on file, and during his arrest approximately 2.7 grams of methamphetamine was found to be on his person.

Vinson appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where he received a $5,000 bond.

