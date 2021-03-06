BROADVIEW, Ill. — Graveside services for Joseph Washington, 80, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Anguilla. Minister Carl Brown will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Washington died Feb. 14, 2021, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.