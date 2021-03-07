March 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Sunday, March 7, 2021

Vicksburg resident Tony Fields won five events ­— the 200, 500 and 1650 meter freestyle, the 200 butterfly and the 400 meter individual medley — at the Mississippi Swimming Short Course Championships Feb. 26-28 in Tupelo. Fields swims for the Sunkist Swim Team based in Madison.

