WC golf tournament

The Warren Central golf team will hold its annual 4-Man Scramble fundraiser tournament March 27 at Vicksburg Country Club. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per four-person team, and includes lunch, cart, and a mulligan for each player. Sponsorships are available as well, and range from $25 to $1,000. All proceeds benefit the Warren Central girls’ and boys’ golf teams.

For information, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or mwilliams@vwsd.org, or Chris Sullivan at 601-618-4646.

VHS basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team will be held March 10 and 11, at 4 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High gym. Tryouts for the ninth-grade and varsity teams will both be held at that time.

Players must attend both days and have a completed tryout packet, 2021-22 physical, face masks, towel and their own water.

For more information, email varsity basketball coach Kelvin Carter at kcarter@vwsd.org or ninth-grade coach Julius Williams at williamsj@vwsd.org.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls’ volleyball team will be held March 29-30, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High School gym. All players must have a 70 average or above in school, a current physical dated after April 1, 2019, T-shirt, socks, shorts and tennis shoes, and must attend both days.

For more information, email coach Deborah Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org.

WC volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls’ volleyball team will be March 25 and 26 at the Warren Central Junior High gym, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Tryouts will be divided into 30 minute blocks with 12 athletes per block.

Athletes interested in trying must email coach Matt Gullett at mgullett@vwsd.org to confirm a tryout slot, an information packet, and the necessary forms. For more information parents and athletes can tune in to a Google Meet on March 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. by using the link: meet.google.com/zyn-nmkw-ucj

WC Junior High tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are available to all graduating seniors at Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy, and are awarded based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement.

For application forms, please see the guidance counselor at your school. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them.

Applications can be mailed to Dr. Robert Abraham, 3038 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg MS 39180.