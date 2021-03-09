Jessie Ray ‘Flash’ Curtis Jr.
Jessie Ray “Flash” Curtis Jr. died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Jackson. He was 64. Flash was a lifelong resident of Utica where he was currently employed by the Utica campus of Hinds Community College. He was a member of the Utica Christian Church.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth W. Curtis; his sister, Pam Miller; his brother, Steve Curtis and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Utica Cemetery with graveside services following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marvin Curtis officiating.
Pallbearers will be Barry Skates, Bill Dreher, Jerry Strong, Terry Sweeny, Grover Evans and Jared Cassel.
Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Louise Emrich
