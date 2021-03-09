Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Monday, the Vicksburg Police Department announced that three separate traffic stops from late Saturday through early Monday, led to the arrests of three people all now charged with possession of methamphetamine.

William Earl Cade, 41, of Port Gibson, was arrested Saturday at 10:25 p.m. after his vehicle was stopped on East Clay Street for a traffic violation. He was observed trying to conceal an amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Cade appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday, where he was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and received a $30,000 bond.

Michelle Lee Worrell, 34, of Vicksburg was arrested along with Cade during the same traffic stop.

She too was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and received a $30,000 bond during Monday’s hearing.

Sunday, at 4:53 a.m., officers stopped a 1996 Infiniti driven by Gabrielle Broussard, 30, of Baton Rouge, La. on Porter’s Chapel Road. A search of the vehicle disclosed approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia under the front passenger seat.

Broussard was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

During her initial hearing Monday, Broussard received a $30,000 bond.

Early Monday, during a traffic stop on Halls Ferry Road, Christopher Raney, 46, of Vicksburg was arrested and charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine after he was seen trying to discard a small baggy of the drug.

Raney appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where he also received a $30,000 bond.