March 10, 2021

White House COVID Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci participates in a briefing at White House in January. (Official White House Photo by Chandler West)

Fauci: U.S. virus shots ramping up toward immunity

By The Associated Press

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the U.S. could see significant steps toward a return to the pre-pandemic normal, even before the country reaches coronavirus herd immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says best estimates when enough people are immune to end the outbreak range between 70-85 percent of the population — a figure expected to be attained by late summer or early fall.

He says as the pace of vaccination ramps up and the most vulnerable to the virus are protected, some government restrictions could be lifted.

Said Fauci: “You don’t have to wait until you get full herd immunity to get a really profound effect on what you can do.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cautioned only about 10 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but her agency anticipated loosening federal guidelines as more people receive shots.

As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Warren County residents. That figure is a combination of those who have received one or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or those who have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

