Michael Paul Barrett Sr., also known as “Happi” by his grandchildren, passed away on March 8, 2021, at his home. He was 65.

Mike was born in Vicksburg on Aug. 8, 1955, the son of Paul Lamar Barrett and Juanita Boutwell Barrett. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelors’ degree in forestry. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, shooting guns, woodworking and building things. He was also a computer blogger and made instructional videos.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Lamar Barrett.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Worley Barrett; son, Michael Paul Barrett Jr. (Crystal); daughters, Tiffany Newman (Eric) and Jennifer Pope (Eric); grandchildren, Shelby and Barrett Newman, Tyler, Emily and Colby Pope and Jackson and Jameson Barrett.

A graveside service will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Bro. Marvin Curtis officiating.

Pallbearers will be Barrett Newman, Tyler Pope, Colby Pope, Eric Newman, Eric Pope and Michael Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Barnes, Jackson Barrett and Jameson Barrett.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.