Kelly Bufkin
Come join us Saturday, March 27 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the life of Kelly Bufkin.
Keeping with the “outdoors” spirit of Kelly, the event will be held at Silver Creek Equestrian Center in Bovina. This will be a blue jean and boot or tennis shoe affair, as the floor surface is dirt.
If available, please bring your portable folding chair to set up in a space of choice to maintain social distancing protocol. Along with that, you may bring your beverage of choice to participate in a toast of celebration for a life well-lived.
Silver Creek Equestrian Center, 5025 Bovina Cut-Off Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.
Michael Paul Barrett Sr.
Michael Paul Barrett Sr., also known as “Happi” by his grandchildren, passed away on March 8, 2021, at his home.... read more