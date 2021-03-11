Come join us Saturday, March 27 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the life of Kelly Bufkin.

Keeping with the “outdoors” spirit of Kelly, the event will be held at Silver Creek Equestrian Center in Bovina. This will be a blue jean and boot or tennis shoe affair, as the floor surface is dirt.

If available, please bring your portable folding chair to set up in a space of choice to maintain social distancing protocol. Along with that, you may bring your beverage of choice to participate in a toast of celebration for a life well-lived.

Silver Creek Equestrian Center, 5025 Bovina Cut-Off Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.