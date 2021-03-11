Graveside services for Pearline Sims Carter will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mount Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Edwards, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Carter, formerly of Edwards, died March 3, 2021, at her home in Vicksburg. She was 71.