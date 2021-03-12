Robert (Bob) Thomas MacNeil, 77, peacefully left this world for his heavenly home on March 5, 2021, while surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy MacNeil; his brother, John MacNeil; his children, Eric Amick (Rebekka), Louann Robertson (Daniel) and Christen Jones (Rob); and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Caleb and Jonah Amick, Caitlyn, Kinley, and Cara Robertson and Layton Marie Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marion MacNeil.

Bob was born on Nov. 16, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa.

After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a Master’s in History, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until 1972. While in the service, he achieved the rank of sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After his time with the Marine Corps, he worked for many years at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson.

In 2001 he began working at Applied Research Associates in Vicksburg and retired in 2016 after 15 years.

He and Nancy met at Crawford Street United Methodist Church and married in 1992. They built their life together in Vicksburg and had recently moved to Madison in 2018. They marked their 29th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2021. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison.

Throughout his life some of his favorite things included working with the youth and running the sound at church, visiting lighthouses, listening to classical music, planting beautiful flowers around the family pool, and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was a devoted Christian, husband and father. He was known by all to be a soft-spoken man of few words but his gentle spirit and giving heart always left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. The family asks that masks are worn and social distancing is practiced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital 2500 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105