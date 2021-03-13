Hinds runs win streak to four with sweep of Mississippi Delta

After an uneven start to the season, Hinds Community College seems to have found something that works.

Connor Carter and Tristan Tigrett both homered, and the Eagles scored 13 runs in the first inning of a 15-0 win over Mississippi Delta Community College in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Raymond.

Eight of Hinds’ nine starters had at least one hit. Carter, Pablo Lanzarote, Justin

Williams and former Warren Central star Caleb Sterling drove in three runs apiece.

Williams was 3-for-3 with two triples.

Sterling also pitched for Hinds and threw a five-inning, mercy-rule shortened shutout. He allowed two hits and one walk, and struck out one.

In game two of the doubleheader, Hinds scored six runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth to score a 12-2 victory and complete the sweep.

Former Warren Central star Vantrel Reed scored three runs for Hinds, and his old high school teammate Sean Daily was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Sterling went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Carter also completed a big day by hitting two doubles and driving in three runs. In the doubleheader, the Germantown High School product went 4-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs scored.

In the two games, 13 of Hinds’ 25 hits went for extra bases.

Former St. Aloysius star Kieran Theriot went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Mississippi Delta. He hit an RBI single in the second inning to tie the game at 2 before Hinds blew it open in the third.

Hinds (8-8) did not sweep any of its first five doubleheaders this season, but has now won four in a row after sweeping Southwest Mississippi and Mississippi Delta this week. The Eagles outscored their opponents 51-13 in those four games.

Hinds will next play a doubleheader at Meridian Community College Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m.