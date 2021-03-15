Hyde-Smith named top Republican on agriculture subcommittee

WASHINGTON — The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry U.S. Monday named U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) as the lead Republican of its subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems and Food Safety and Security.

“I look forward to serving as the Ranking Member of this subcommittee as the Senate Agriculture Committee addresses the policies needed to strengthen the agricultural sector and its importance to our economy,” Hyde-Smith said.

This subcommittee, which will be chaired by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Hyde-Smith, the former Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, will also serve on two additional subcommittees, including the subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade, and the subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources.

With this Agriculture Committee assignment, Hyde-Smith has been named to three ranking member positions in the 117th Congress, including the Financial Services and General Government subcommittee of the Committee on Appropriations, as well as the Water and Power subcommittee of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.