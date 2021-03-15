Vicksburg church helps Jackson community get bottled water

The House of Peace Worship Church International, last week, helped in getting fresh water to residents in Jackson during the midst of the city’s weeks-long water crisis.

Friday, the Vicksburg church, helped Fresh Start Christian Church in Jackson, receive pallets of bottled water to be distributed to residents in Jackson.

House of Peace partnered with Dallas-based Bishop TD JAKES Ministries to get the water to the Jackson church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

