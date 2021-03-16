Mr. Clem O. “Sherman” Jones passed on March 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.