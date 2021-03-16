A graveside service for Rapper Justin Terrell Marshall, better known as “MGM Sosa,” has been scheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Forest Grove Cemetery in Pattison at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Paul MB Church 190 Pattison Tillman Road, Pattison, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Justin leaves to cherish is golden memories, his mother, Sharon Young; his father, Tommy Lee (Sharon) Marshall; daughter, Jazyia Marshall; loving companion, Jazmine Edwards; sisters, Jasmine Marshall, Easter Marshall and Kynedi Marshall; brothers, Joshua Young, Tommy Marshall, Kalen Marshall; grandfather, Henry Marshall; great-grandmother, Mattie Summage; godmother, Dorothy Dotson; and a host of other family members and friends.

Justin Terrell Marshall transitioned on Feb. 28, 2021, in Pattison at the age of 23.

Services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.