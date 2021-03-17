March 17, 2021

  • 66°

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

By Staff Reports

Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warren County through 5:30 p.m.

The warning comes as a strong line of thunderstorms races its way through Louisiana and approaches the Mississippi River.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes Warren, Claiborne, Jefferson and Hinds counties.

