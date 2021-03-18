March 19, 2021

Dr. Randy Easterling, right, is pictured with State Sen. Briggs Hopson Thursday at the Capitol. (Submitted Photo)

Easterling serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

By Staff Reports

Published 5:21 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Dr. Randy Easterling, a family medicine and addiction medicine specialist with Pathway Healthcare in Vicksburg served as Legislative Doctor of the Day at the Capitol Thursday.

In that capacity, Easterling was available to provide emergency medical treatment to lawmakers and staff.

State Sen. Briggs Hopson, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, introduced Easterling to the legislators.

