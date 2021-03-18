Easterling serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day
Dr. Randy Easterling, a family medicine and addiction medicine specialist with Pathway Healthcare in Vicksburg served as Legislative Doctor of the Day at the Capitol Thursday.
In that capacity, Easterling was available to provide emergency medical treatment to lawmakers and staff.
State Sen. Briggs Hopson, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, introduced Easterling to the legislators.
