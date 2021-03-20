Mississippi State advances to second round of NIT
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mississippi State kept the upset train rolling in the first round of the NIT.
D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points, Iverson Molinar added 19 and Mississippi State defeated top-seeded Saint Louis 74-68 on Saturday to wrap up the first round of the NIT.
The Bulldogs (16-14) advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday against Richmond (14-8).
Mississippi State was the second No. 4 seed to knock off a No. 1 in the 16-team tournament, and the fourth lower seed to win in the eight first-round games.
Derek Fountain added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who were 14-of-17 from the foul line in the second half, with Stewart going 3 of 4 in the final 39 seconds to clinch the win.
Molinar hit four free throws in less than a minute and Fountain shook free for a dunk to put the Bulldogs on top 66-59 with 4:49 to play, but a rash of turnovers allowed Saint Louis to cut the deficit 71-68 with under a minute to play.
After the last turnover, Cameron Matthews made a acrobatic steal to get the ball back, allowing Stewart to wrap it up.
Mississippi State shot 50 percent and outscored Saint Louis 18-8 from the foul line. The Billikens shot 42 percent but attempted 14 fewer shots.
Javonte Perkins scored 21 points for the Billikens (14-7), who were playing in their 19th NIT but first since 2004. Hasahn French added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 14 and Terrence Hargrove Jr. 10.
