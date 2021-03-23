Don “Rusty” Alston Jr., 65 of West Monroe, La. passed away on March 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

Rusty was born on July 30, 1955, in Pleasanton, Calif. He was a member of Utica Baptist Church in Utica and White’s Ferry Road Church of Christ in West Monroe.

Rusty was an alumnus of Mississippi State University and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He was a legendary Mississippi State sports fan. He was an engineer employed with BD Industrial of Macon, Ga.

Rusty was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Avery Alston.

Rusty is survived by his wife, Debbie Tortorigi Alston; daughter, Lauren Alston Boler (Danny); grandchildren, Braxton Boler, Grayson Boler, Henley Boler; father, Don Alston Sr.; brother, Max Alston (Vicki); sisters, Mona Alston Nicholas (Chris), Susan Jill Alston Sawyers (Ricky); nieces and nephews, Sarah A. Byrne (Patrick), Lindsey Alston, John Max Alston (Bria), Anna Chris Nicholas and Avery Nicholas, Hannah Sawyers, JoAnna Sawyers, Miriam Sawyers and Rebecca Sawyers; many great-nieces, great-nephews and other cherished family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Byrne, John Max Alston, Whitey Price and Bryan Foster.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Utica Baptist Church in Utica, Memorial Services will follow at 11 a.m.

The family asks that you follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.