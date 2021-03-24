Crime reports: Vicksburg woman now faces auto theft charge

A Vicksburg woman arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with drug possession now faces an additional felony charge.

Jamee Culpepper, 30, of Vicksburg, was arrested after the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria in which she was a passenger was stopped for speeding on Army-Navy Drive Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m. A search of the vehicle was made and officers found a quantity of methamphetamine. Culpepper was arrested for one count of possession of methamphetamine.

During her initial court appearance Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Culpepper’s bond at $20,000 and bound her case over to the grand jury.

Wednesday, Vicksburg Police officials reported Culpepper is now facing an auto theft charge related to the taking of a 2009 Nissan Sentra from Riverwalk Casino on March 13.

During her appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday, Carpenter set her bond on the auto theft charge at $40,000 and bound the case over to the grand jury.