A homegoing celebration for Willie Shorter Jr. will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Phillip Burks officiating. Interment will follow immediately afterward in the Locust Grove Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings required while inside the building.

Willie Shorter Jr., more affectionately known as “Junior,” passed away on March 17, 2021, following a sudden illness. He was 58.

He was the owner-operator of Shorter Wrecker Service and had attended Locust Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Robbie Strong Shorter Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Shorter of Vicksburg; his sons, Jeremy Shorter, Dorian Hodge, all of Vicksburg, and Rajey Hodge of California and Shermondia Hodge of Vicksburg; his two brothers, Gregg Shorter and Darrell Shorter both of Vicksburg; his two sisters, Linda McDonald of Vicksburg and Carolyn Washington of Harbor City, Calif.; and three grandchildren.