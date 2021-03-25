Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

A number of emergency units are responding to a serious situation on Interstate 20 near the Flowers accident.

According to early reports, a multiple vehicle accident has taken place on I-20 westbound, with one vehicle reportedly on fire and people trapped.

In addition to fire and emergency medical units responding, Air Care has been placed on standby.

This accident has led to the shut down of traffic westbound and eastbound. The accident is reportedly is also near the site of a wreck earlier this morning involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter en route and will provide more information once it is available.