Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound
Multiple emergency units have been dispatched to a reported overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 westbound near the 15 mile marker.
There is no information yet as to any injuries, but traffic in the area will be slowed as units respond to this accident.
