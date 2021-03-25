Response to serious accident on Interstate 20 near Big Black could last hours

Interstate 20 in both directions near the Big Black River is shut down as emergency units frantically work to respond to a serious accident that involves at least five vehicles.

Emergency units have said the response to the fire will last hours and have called for additional supplies and equipment to support efforts to deal with multiple vehicle fires.

Response to the accident has been hindered due to the location of the accident and the inability of some responding units to get around back-up interstate traffic.

One injured individual has been transported, while there remains an unknown number of other people injured. The severity of those injuries is not yet known.