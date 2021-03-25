Thelma Merideth Hughes, beloved mother, granny and sister, was lifted Tuesday morning, March 23, upon wings to the place where her spirit will be eternally free. She was 65.

Born in Alton, Ill., she was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg. Her greatest joy was expressed in her children, Jim Hughes, Mitch and Mallory Hughes Sawyer, and Tommy Hughes and Eli Perez; her cherished grandchildren, David and Elizabeth Culbertson, and Dylan and Anna Culbertson Bradley; and her great-granddaughter, Anna Claire Bradley, who will all continue to take comfort in knowing that she is watching over them in spirit.

Ms. Merideth Hughes’ sister, Carol Merideth Sharp, and her children, Theresa Wolfe and Rodger Fontenot will miss her always kind and selfless spirit.

Thelma Merideth Hughes will find her final repose beside her precious grandson, John Alexander “Alex” Culbertson.

In remembrance of Ms. Merideth Hughes’ life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Meadville United Methodist Church Mission House Ministry, Meadville.