March 29, 2021

Barricades block a portion of Cherry Street between Grove and Jackson streets Monday morning. (Catherine Hadaway/The Vicksburg Post)

Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work

By Staff Reports

Published 8:44 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Cherry Street, between Grove and Jackson streets, will be closed for about half the day Monday as crews work to lay fiber across the street.

The city’s Public Works Department confirmed contractors will be saw-cutting across Cherry Street, between the Warren County Courthouse and the Old Court House Museum, to place fiber optic cable in the area.

