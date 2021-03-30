A celebration of life for Raymond Smith will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Greater Grove Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Raymond will lie in repose at Greater Grove from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be at C J Williams Mortuary Services Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Raymond is a high school graduate of Rosa A. Temple and he was currently gainfully employed by the Vicksburg Warren School District in the maintenance department.

He leaves to cherish his golden memories, his wife, Starline Smith; his sons, Raymond (Patricia) Smith Jr., Michael (Angie) Smith, Donald (LaDonna) Smith, Erich ( Betty) Smith; stepsons, Michael (Susan) Neal, Frank Neal; stepdaughters, Dorothy ( Fred) Neal, Catrina Roshelle Neal; brother-n-laws, Raymond Smith, Jessie Neal, Alfred Neal, James Johnson, Donald Ray Neal; sister-in-law, Marlene Neal; grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Raymond Smith transitioned at Dominic Hospital Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the age of 74.