Larry Lee Clark of McCrory, Ark. passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at Unity Health Hospital in Searcy, Ark. Funeral services were held Feb. 6, 2021, in Augusta, Ark. with Rev. Lamar Wright officiating.

Mr. Clark was the husband of Mrs. Doris Carson-Clark formerly of Vicksburg. He was a retired employee of Arkansas DOT and co-founder of L&L of Augusta, Ark.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Emma Clark; father, Grover Moore; grandparents, Tommie and Addie Burits; grandson, Koriece Jackson; mother-in-law, Maggie L. Carson; and brother-in-law, Walter L. Carson Jr.

To cherish his memories are his wife, Doris Carson-Clark of McCrory, Ark.; six sons, Travis (Sandra) Walker and Larry Wynne, both of Augusta, Ark., Melvin ( LaTisha) Johnson of Clarksville, Tenn., Kory (Divina) Jackson of Little Elm, Texas, Marvin (Ashanti) Jackson of Kokomo, Ind. and Tony (Ashley) Johnson of Kokomo, Ind.; two daughters Brenda (Steve) Lockett, and Kimberly (Donald) Dew both of Chicago; seven sisters; seven brothers; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dr. Rubye Watkins, of Bartlett, Tenn., and Mrs. Wilma Green, of Jackson; three brothers-in-law, Steve Burke of Searcy, Ark., Jimmy Watkins, of Bartlett, Tenn., and Rev. Robert Green Sr., of Jackson; nephews; nieces; cousins; and friends, Erves Watts, Drayton, Burks, Flaggs and Williams families.