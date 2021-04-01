Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee
JACKSON — Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 10 members of the Senate to the Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee Thursday.
Those named include:
- State Sen. David Parker, 1st Congressional District
- State Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, 1st Congressional District
- State Sen. Briggs Hopson, 2nd Congressional District
- State Sen. Derrick Simmons, 2nd Congressional District
- State Sen. Josh Harkins, 3rd Congressional District
- State Sen. Dean Kirby, 3rd Congressional District (Chairman)
- State Sen. Dennis DeBar, Jr., 4th Congressional District
- State Sen. Brice Wiggins, 4th Congressional District
- State Sen. Jeff Tate, Chairman of the Elections Committee
- State Sen. Hob Bryan, Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee
According to state statute, the committees must include the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee, and two members from each of the state’s congressional districts. Members will be responsible for reapportioning the Legislature and redistricting the state’s four congressional districts after receiving data from the 2020 Decennial Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would deliver redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30. Hosemann and Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn will call an organizational meeting of the Joint Committees to begin work on redrawing the maps in the near future.
Video: River City students receive early Easter surprise with return of beloved teacher
For more than two months, River City Early College High School teacher Eric Lawson has been away from his students,... read more