All voters — regardless of affiliation — can take part in Tuesday’s party primary

Registered voters living in the city can vote in Vicksburg’s April 6 Democratic primary for municipal offices regardless of their political affiliation, City Clerk Walter Osborne said.

“There is no Republican primary so people can cross over and vote in the Democratic primary,” he said. “All they have to do is come in and declare (for the Democratic Party). They would not declare a party in the general election because the general election is an open election and people don’t have to declare a party.”

Mississippi’s election code allows people to declare their party affiliation when they go to the polls to vote. That means a person can cross over and vote for a candidate with a different party affiliation by declaring that party. The only restriction is the voter must keep the same party affiliation declared in the primary if they vote in a runoff election.

Tuesday’s Democratic primary includes races for mayor, North Ward alderman and South Ward alderman. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shawn Jackson, Troy Kimble and Willis Thompson are running for the Democratic nomination for mayor with the winner facing independent candidates Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Daryl Hollingsworth in June.

Alfred Webb faces incumbent Alderman Michael Mayfield for North Ward alderman. The winner of the race will win the seat because there is no Republican or independent opponent.

In the South Ward race, Vickie Bailey and Thomas “TJ” Mayfield are seeking the Democratic nomination for the office and will face incumbent Alderman Alex Monsour, a Republican who had no primary opposition. There are no independent candidates for the seat.

